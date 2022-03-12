Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.580 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $17.54 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.
In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
