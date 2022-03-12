Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $17.54 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

