Dudley & Shanley Inc. Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Ormat Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

ORA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 565,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

