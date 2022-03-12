Dudley & Shanley Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 6.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $35,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AON by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AON by 15.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 78.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,295,000 after buying an additional 269,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 258,791 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $295.33. 1,252,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,222. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average of $291.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

