Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:DPG opened at $15.04 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.