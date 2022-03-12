Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.30.
Dusk Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
