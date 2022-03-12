DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $511.17

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $511.17 or 0.01307863 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and $179,230.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00294537 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004146 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003318 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.