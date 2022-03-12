Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

