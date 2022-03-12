Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

