Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54.
In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
