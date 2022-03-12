Eagle Bulk Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,528% compared to the average volume of 171 call options.

EGLE stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $65.88. 517,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $895.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 67.23%.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 60,492 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

