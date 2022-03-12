Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in February

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $9.40 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

