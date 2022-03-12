Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.58

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.45. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 7,891 shares changing hands.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

