eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

