Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE ECL traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Ecolab by 127.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 13.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,631,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,115,000 after purchasing an additional 192,260 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

