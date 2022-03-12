Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.79. 1,070,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $2,382,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

