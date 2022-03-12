Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.