Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.
Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
