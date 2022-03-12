Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
