Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

