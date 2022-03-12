Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 5,023,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,347. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 768,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

