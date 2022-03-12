Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 200,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

