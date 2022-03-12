Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

EARN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

