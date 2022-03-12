Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE ESBA opened at $9.24 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.05.

About Empire State Realty OP (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

