Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

