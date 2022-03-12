Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
EXK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.61.
Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.57 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $949.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
