Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.61.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.57 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $949.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.