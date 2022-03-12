Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.65

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$7.12. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 1,064,976 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.