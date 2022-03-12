Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDR. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.28 and a 52-week high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.