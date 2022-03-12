Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Energold Drilling shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5,120 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
About Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD)
