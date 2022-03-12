Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.39. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$18.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.60%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

