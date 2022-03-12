EnQuest’s (ENQ) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.33) on Friday. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The stock has a market cap of £479.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 149,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($35,189.39). Also, insider John Winterman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,410.90).

EnQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.