Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 181,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

