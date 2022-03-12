Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Synaptics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.59. 357,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average is $223.33. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

