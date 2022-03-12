Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $3.65 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Allstate by 122.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

