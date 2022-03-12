Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $328.57 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

