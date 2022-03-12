Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Epizyme stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

