EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.