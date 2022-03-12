EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.
Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.
In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties (Get Rating)
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
