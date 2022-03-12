EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

EQBBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.13.

EQBBF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

