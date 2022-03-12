Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group (SGHC)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
NYSE:SGHC opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Super Group has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $8.90.
SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.