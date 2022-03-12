Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group (SGHC)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

NYSE:SGHC opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Super Group has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.