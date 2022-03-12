Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 29,288.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

