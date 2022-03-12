Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $810.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 810 ($10.61) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.33), with a volume of 143556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 829 ($10.86).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.18) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.18) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
The firm has a market cap of £948.64 million and a PE ratio of 74.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 913.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 980.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.
