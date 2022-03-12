EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Down 98.5% in February

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EVCI Career Colleges stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. EVCI Career Colleges has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile (Get Rating)
