EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James cut their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.74. 327,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,236 shares of company stock worth $6,142,677 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

