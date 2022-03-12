Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 710,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Evolus by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

