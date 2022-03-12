Evolution Petroleum Co. (EPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $248.96 million, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

