Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $248.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -272.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

