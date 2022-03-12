Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STBA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA opened at $30.84 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.