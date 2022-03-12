Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 69 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $151.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.47 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.26 and a 200 day moving average of $155.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.