Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,542,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.34. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

