Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sanmina by 377.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.