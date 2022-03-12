Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 326.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $286.12 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

