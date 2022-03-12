Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after purchasing an additional 160,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,680,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 485,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

