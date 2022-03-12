Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management stock opened at $151.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.