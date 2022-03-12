Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.21 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.